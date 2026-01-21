Chicago Bears officially turn the page to 2026 season as the offseason awaits: 'Back to square one'

It was a season to remember for the Chicago Bears.

An NFC North title, a playoff win, a record-setting quarterback and varying amounts of thrills will endear the 2025 Bears to Chicago and its fans for years to come. That’s not the case for the team at Halas Hall.

On Wednesday in Lake Forest, the 2025 Bears were firmly in the rearview mirror.

"There's no building off of this," Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "We go back to square one."

What they're saying:

The Bears know they accomplished plenty this season. The last five weeks of the season could be a movie that Chicagoans replay year-round for a boost of serotonin with two wins over the Packers, insane throws from Caleb Williams and games that were all up in the air during the fourth quarter.

None of that resonates with the Bears’ coaching staff.

"It was really hard to accomplish what we’ve accomplished," Johnson said. "It wasn’t good enough."

Once the Bears were in the playoffs, they set their sights for the mountain top. They were a play or two away from beating the Rams and moving on to the NFC Championship game, meaning they’d have a chance to advance to the Super Bowl.

The Bears fell short. Dwelling on what’s in the past is certainly a way to remain there.

"I am proud of the progress that we've made and knowing that, we can't be complacent," Bears general manager Ryan Poles said. "We’ve got to keep pushing forward."

Moving forward starts with development. It ends with playing complete football games.

It’s a fair statement to say the Bears can’t rely on their late-game heroics to bail them out weekly in 2026. The Bears played in 13 games decided by a touchdown or less and had an 8-5 record in those games, including the playoffs. The schedule is slated to be much harder, and that 8-5 record could easily be flipped without the proper moves and improvements.

The Bears also understand this, but take solace in the fact that they learned how to win close games.

"I'd rather not be the cardiac Bears," Poles said. "I think what you can take from this season is that we had poise down the stretch."

That poise manifested with Caleb Williams. The quarterback developed into the kind of pass the Bears have never had before. The development is set to continue, as Williams was open about working on footwork and accuracy in the offseason.

Johnson said he encouraged Williams to take some time away from football to refresh before coming back to try and continue building the limitless potential the staff sees in him.

"I'm Caleb Williams’ No. 1 believer," Johnson said. "I have a lot of faith in him, what he's capable of doing and the player that he's still striving to become."

That plays a part in playing complete football. The Bears will have a chance to add to their roster to help Williams reach that potential and to help the defense improve from where it was last season.

However, moving on to 2026 means there’s plenty that needs to be proved again.

"Back at the bottom again," Johnson said.

What we don't know:

The Bears might have to piece together more than just a roster. Johnson might need to fill openings on his coaching staff.

"When you have success and you win games, normally that's what happens," Johnson said.

The Bears reportedly lost Eric Bieniemy to the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this week. They’re already bracing to lose more.

Johnson sees this as a positive, though. It means the Bears are doing good things the right way. It’s also part of the business of the league, and the Bears need to be ready in case more coaches seek promotions.

"I see future head coaches on this staff. I see future coordinators," Johnson said. "I see these young coaches being future position coaches. I see that all across the board."

Dig deeper:

Poles also took care of a few housekeeping items from the end of the season.

Left tackle Ozzy Trapilo suffered a patellar injury, and Poles said he’s begun his rehab process. Poles noted Trapilo might not be available until late next season.

Linebacker Noah Sewell, who suffered an Achilles injury, also underwent surgery and has begun his rehab process.

Poles also said cornerback Jaylon Johnson suffered a minor wrist injury against the Rams. However, Johnson will not need surgery. Poles also shouted out offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, who suffered an ankle injury against the Rams but stayed in and finished the game.