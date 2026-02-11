Chicago weather: Warm stretch continues with sun and 40s

The Brief Chicago stays warm today with sunshine and highs in the low 40s. Temperatures remain above normal through the end of the week. The weekend storm system is expected to miss the area to the south.



Chicago's warm stretch continues today unabated.

What we know:

Skies today will be mostly sunny with high temperatures right around 42 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy and seasonably chilly with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy and still several degrees warmer than normal with a high around 40°. It now appears as though 50° could be attainable as early as Friday right on through the weekend.

A storm system with rain still looks like a clean miss well to our south over the weekend. Temperatures next week could get even warmer with a few days close to 60°.