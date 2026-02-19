Bears promote Jeff King to Assistant GM after Cunningham’s departure to Atlanta

The Chicago Bears didn’t take long to fill a key opening in their front office.

Just weeks after Ian Cunningham left to become general manager of the Atlanta Falcons, the Bears announced Thursday that Jeff King has been promoted to assistant general manager under Ryan Poles. Cunningham had been Poles’ top lieutenant since 2022.

What we know:

King’s promotion marks the latest step in a steady climb inside Halas Hall.

He first joined the Bears as a scouting intern in 2015. A former NFL tight end who played 108 games over seven seasons with the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals, King transitioned into scouting after his playing career ended. After one year as an intern, he was hired as a full-time pro scout in 2016 and steadily rose through the organization. He became director of pro scouting in 2020, co-director of player personnel in 2022 and senior director of player personnel in 2024 before now being elevated to assistant GM.

King’s latest promotion was announced on his 43rd birthday.

"I’m super lucky," King said. "I’ve been here 12 years. That doesn’t happen. When I walked in here 12 years ago as an intern, I didn’t think it would go this far, but I’ve been very lucky and appreciative of this organization because it is special."

Poles praised King’s impact and leadership within the organization.

"Jeff has earned this promotion through his commitment to our team and his excellence within our operation, as well as the positive impact that he has created throughout our organization," Poles said. "We look forward to Jeff's continued leadership and contributions as we work toward building a sustained winner."

King and Poles share some history as well. The two played against each other in college, with King lining up at tight end for Virginia Tech and Poles playing offensive line at Boston College.

The backstory:

King steps into the role after Cunningham was hired as the Falcons’ general manager.

Cunningham interviewed twice for the job before Atlanta made its decision following his second interview. He joins a revamped Falcons leadership group that includes head coach Kevin Stefanski and President of Football Matt Ryan.

"As a Falcons fan growing up in Roswell when the Dirty Birds were rolling … I lived the passion of Atlanta sports fans and I can’t wait to be part of bringing that fire and energy back to the city," Cunningham said in a statement after being hired.

Cunningham joined the Bears in 2022 alongside Poles and became one of the most influential voices in the organization. Before Chicago, he spent five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he served in multiple high-level personnel roles and was part of a Super Bowl LII championship staff.

Cunningham helped shape the Bears roster during a rebuild that culminated in the team’s first division title since 2018 and its first playoff win in 15 years in 2025.