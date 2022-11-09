Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields recognized for record-breaking performance

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week to recognize his record-breaking performance in the Bears Week 9 game vs. Miami.

Many will agree when the Bears say Fields had one of the best performances of his career, completing 17-of-28 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing 15 times for 178 yards and a touchdown.

He finished with a passer rating of 106.7, which is the third highest of his career and his second straight game with a passer rating above 100.

Fields’ 178-yard rushing performance now stands as the highest rushing total by any NFL quarterback in a regular-season game in NFL history, surpassing Michael Vick’s previous single-game record of 173 rushing yards.

Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears looks for a receiver against the Miami Dolphins during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images / Getty Images)

He also surpassed Chicago’s Bobby Douglass’ 127-yard performance on Dec. 17, 1972 to become the franchise single-game record-holder for rushing yards by a quarterback. Fields is the first player since at least 1950 to record 150+ rushing yards and 3+ passing touchdowns in a single game.

This is Fields’ first career player of the week honor, and he's the first Bear to win the award since Mitchell Trubisky in Week 10 of 2018.