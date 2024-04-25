Suspect dies after exchange of gunfire with police in Valparaiso

A suspect is dead after an exchange of gunfire with police in Valparaiso Thursday.

According to preliminary information, officers were dispatched to the area of Fairgrounds Park for a suspicious person displaying a handgun.

Officers located a male subject who matched the description of the subject near the Butterfield Pavilion.

When officers approached the suspect, he fled and ran toward Calumet Avenue. During the foot pursuit, an exchange of gunfire took place between the suspect and the officers.

Both the Valparaiso Police Department and the Porter County Sheriff's Department were involved.

The suspect was wounded as a result of the gunfire and was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.