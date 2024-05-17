PGA star put in handcuffs • Suburban teacher accused of sexual abuse • Navy Pier braces for cicadas

Scottie Scheffler was briefly detained by police on Friday ahead of the start of the second round of the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, for not following police traffic instructions near a fatal accident scene, according to reports.

The world’s top-ranked player was put in handcuffs after a "misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club," ESPN’s Jeff Darlington wrote on X.

"The police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler’s car, and Scheffler then stopped his vehicle at the entrance to Valhalla," Darlington reported. "The police officer then began to scream at Scheffler to get out of the car."

When Scheffler exited the vehicle, the officer shoved Scheffler against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs, according to Darlington.

Featured article

Bloom Trail HS shaken by sexual abuse allegations: Civil lawsuit filed against coach, teacher

A high school softball coach and teacher is facing allegations of sexual abuse. He's accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student.

The details of the alleged abuse are outlined in a civil lawsuit that was filed in Cook County last week against Bloom Trail High School, the school district and Ron Giglio, who is now on administrative leave.

FOX 32 has also learned that the Department of Children and Family Services has a pending investigation involving Giglio that was filed just last week.

Now that one alleged, unnamed victim has come forward in a lawsuit, and her attorney said they are getting calls from other women who said they have similar experiences with this teacher and softball coach.

Featured article

Utility crew in southwest suburbs finds human remains while digging trench: police

A contractor crew found something very unexpected while doing utility work in Yorkville earlier this week.

The crew was working Wednesday in the 200 block of Park Street. As they were digging a trench to repair water pipes, they found what they believed to be human remains, according to Yorkville Police Department.

Yorkville PD and the Kendall County Coroner's Office were called to the scene, where they verified the remains were human.

Following further investigation, police said a cemetery used to be at the site in the 1840s and 1850s, before the headstones were relocated in the late 1800s or early 1900s to Elmwood Cemetery in Yorkville.

Featured article

Navy Pier declared cicada-free zone amidst ongoing invasion frenzy

It’s no secret, the cicada invasion is inevitable, and in some parts of Chicagoland, it’s already happening. For those dreaming of an oasis away from the noise – and swatting – Navy Pier is offering a solution for you!

Marilynn Gardner, President and CEO of Navy Pier, declared Navy Pier a cicada-free zone on Thursday.

While the declaration is admittedly more of a schtick than science, experts note that Navy Pier’s manmade construction and surrounding water make it a less-than-likely spot for a significant cicada presence.

Some of the popular attractions on the Pier are even changing their names to go along with the gag.

The Ferris Wheel is now going by ‘Take a Spin Without the Din,’ suggesting you can enjoy the ride without the piercing noise of the bugs. And the Navy Pier Beer Garden is temporarily being renamed to ‘All Suds. No Bugs.’



Featured article

Live News on FOX 32

Friday Weather Forecast

Chicago News

Chicago White Sox Charities is offering an extensive selection of team apparel, autographed items, bobbleheads and game-used jerseys at its Garage Sale today and tomorrow at Guaranteed Rate Field. The sale opens to fans on 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

Students and faculty at the University of Chicago will rally today at 12:30 p.m. in support of Palestine and call on the school to divest from organizations supporting Israel. The protest will take place at Levi Hall.

Macy's on State Street will be raising the world's largest American flag to hang in a department store at 9 a.m. The 5,000-square-foot flag honors veterans and those who have served the United States.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas will honor over a dozen business and community leaders during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration. The event will take place at 3 p.m. at her office, located at 118 N. Clark St., Room 112.

Dow hits 40,000 for first time

The Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed 40,000 for the first time ever Thursday as investors celebrated solid earnings and a slight easing of consumer inflation last month.

The Dow has gained about 6% this year and a strong quarter from the nation's largest retailer, Walmart, helped propel gains on Thursday. It closed above 30,000 on Nov. 24, 2020.

Goldman Sachs has added the most points since 30,000, while 3M Co. has subtracted the most, as tracked by Dow Jones Market Data Group.

Other notable contributors include Microsoft, UnitedHealth and Caterpillar.