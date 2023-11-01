Chicago Bears running backs coach David Walker fired

The Chicago Bears running backs coach David Walker was fired Wednesday morning.

"With the support from Ryan, Kevin and ownership, we have made the decision this morning, that our running back coach, Coach Walker, has been relieved of his duties," Head Coach Matt Eberflus said during a press conference.

Walker was hired after Eberflus replaced Matt Nagy following the 2021 season. He was in his second season with the Bears.

Omar Young will be taking over the running backs coaching position effective immediately.

Eberflus would not go into details, but said the Bears staff have standards that they must uphold, on and off the field, and Walker did not meet those standards.

This is the second assistant coach to leave the staff this season. Former defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned in late September.