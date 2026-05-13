Chicago Bears season-opener and Thanksgiving games reportedly set for 2026 season

The Chicago Bears have two games reportedly set for the 2026 season.

According to a report, they know their season-opener and their Thanksgiving Day game.

What they're saying:

According to FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Bears will open their 2026 season on the road against the NFC South Division champion Carolina Panthers. This season, the Bears are scheduled to play the NFC South Division.

The Bears last played the Panthers in 2025, winning 36-10.

Schultz also reported the Bears will travel to Detroit for a Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Detroit Lions.

The last time the Bears played Detroit on Thanksgiving was in the 2024 season, when the Bears lost 23-20 at the buzzer in what was the final game of the Matt Eberflus era.

What's next:

The Bears will find out their full schedule on Thursday evening as part of the NFL's 2026 schedule release event. FOX Chicago will take a look at the schedule in real-time with the Chicago Football Schedule Release Show.

Cassie Carlson will host the FOX 32 Chicago Football Schedule Release Show with Tina Nguyen alongside. The Score's Matt Spiegel and FOX Sports Radio host Carmen Vitali will join to help break down the match-ups and analyze the most important games on the Bears' 2026 schedule.

The show begins at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on all of FOX 32's digital platforms. This includes our primary live stream on the FOX 32 Chicago website. The Chicago Football Schedule Release Show will also stream live on FOX 32's X, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube accounts.

Chicago Bears 2026 opponents

Here are the teams the Bears will play against in the 2026 season.

Home

New Orleans Saints

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars

Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks

Home & Away

Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings