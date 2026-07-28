Chicago Bears share firm expecation for DB Kyler Gordon: 'Get healthy'

The Brief The Bears are trying to get Kyler Gordon healthy, again. The cornerback is set to be a fixture for the Bears' defense under Dennis Allen, but is nursing a lower-body injury. The Bears shed light on the situation with Kyler Gordon, as well as firm expectations, as Bears training camp officially opened on Tuesday.



There’s frustration surrounding Chicago Bears nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon.

He’ll be sidelined as training camp starts, being on the physically unable to perform list with a calf injury.

It’s a similar situation to the 2025 season, where Gordon only played in three games. Gordon is frustrated. The Bears are frustrated.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles shed light on the situation with Gordon as Bears training camp officially opened on Tuesday.

What they're saying:

Gordon will start camp on the PUP list with a calf injury. Poles officially listed what Gordon’s injury is for the first time, and it’s a recurrence of what he dealt with last season.

In the 2025 season, Gordon was dealing with groin, hamstring and calf injuries in different capacities.

Poles said Gordon's status has been a repetitive situation. The team is still trying to get him consistently healthy.

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It's clear the team is a bit frustrated with that whole situation. Along with detailing what injury Gordon is dealing with, Poles mentioned the emotions surrounding it.

"He's frustrated. We're frustrated," Poles said.

However, Poles made it clear the Bears are putting in all the effort to get Gordon healthy. The team invested in him with a three-year, $40 million extension in April 2025.

"All hands on deck to get him back," Poles said. "Everyone here is putting time and effort to get him back right."

What's next:

There’s no real timetable right now for Gordon’s return, Poles said.

Gordon, one of Poles’ first draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, is set to be one of the most important pieces of the Bears’ defense.

Bears coach Ben Johnson preached continuity, and Gordon’s injury hinders the team from keeping that theme.

At this point, it goes beyond getting healthy. Poles said Gordon will have to earn trust from the coaching staff once he is healthy by returning at a high level and showing he can be a dependable player.

It can all be summarized in Johnson’s message to Gordon, as simple as it was firm: "Get healthy."

Dig deeper:

T.J. Edwards will begin camp on the non-football injury list. He's working back from an issue with his calf he sustained during training following recovering from his fractured ankle.

The Bears aren't too concerned about Edwards' recovery.

Later on Tuesday, the Bears placed Montez Sweat on the NFI list. The Bears also put Elijah Hicks on the PUP list.