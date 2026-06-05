Chicago Bears sign 2 top 2026 NFL Draft picks: Only 1 remains unsigned

The Chicago Bears have inked their top two 2026 NFL Draft selections. Now, they're just waiting on one more.

What we know:

The Bears officially signed defensive back Dillon Thieneman and offensive lineman Logan Jones. Thieneman was the 25th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, while Jones was the 57th overall pick.

Thieneman and Jones are expected to compete for starting jobs this preseason. Thieneman will compete for the starting safety spot next to Coby Bryant. Jones is competing for the starting center job with Garrett Bradbury.

Jones has the higher mountain to climb. Bradbury is an eight-year veteran and has been impressing the Bears' coaching staff so far in OTAs and voluntary workouts.

"A lot of schemes and things he's been around are very similar to what we do," Bears guard Jonah Jackson said. "He's a smart guy, and Joe (Thuney) had a lot of familiarity with him. So knowing that and getting to know him a little more, I feel like it's been pretty easy to gel together."

But the Bears do see Jones' best trait shining through.

"He's a mature guy," Jackson said. "I think he's married, so he's been around for a while. He seems like a sharp tool, and he will be good for years to come."

Thieneman has a clear lane to starting for the Bears.

Bryant was signed as the team's free safety. Thieneman will have a chance to earn the starting safety job. His role at Oregon prepared him for that role, even though he started as more of a free safety at Purdue.

There's turnover in the Bears' secondary, but the returning veterans are looking forward to finding cohesion with the players currently at Halas Hall.

"I'm definitely happy with the guys they brought in," Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson said. "I feel like we’re clicking as a group and we’re looking forward to being the best secondary in the league."

What's next:

The Bears' lone draft pick that remains unsigned is tight end Sam Roush.

The Stanford product was one of two third-round choices for the Bears, and the team already signed wide receiver Zavion Thomas.