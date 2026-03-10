Chicago Bears to sign Cam Lewis: Why he won't be filling Nahshon Wright's role

The Chicago Bears have added a defensive back to the fold.

ESPN is reporting the team will sign former Buffalo Bills defensive back Cam Lewis to a two-year deal.

Lewis comes to the Bears the same day as cornerback Nahshon Wright leaves for the New York Jets. However, Lewis might not fill Wright's exact shoes in the secondary.

What we know:

Wright had a Pro Bowl season as a starter for the Bears. He stepped in when Jaylon Johnson went on injured reserve after undergoing surgery following Week 2.

It's not likely that Lewis will fill the role Wright leaves open following his departure. Lewis will most likely fill the shoes of another defensive back the Bears might opt not to re-sign.

At 5-foot-9 and 189 pounds Lewis doesn't fit the same ideal frame Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen likes for his outside cornerbacks. For reference, Wright was 6-foot-4 and 199 pounds while Jaylon Johnson is 6-foot and 195 pounds.

Instead, Lewis will most likely fill the role CJ Gardner-Johnson played in 2025.

Lewis has experience at the nickel cornerback, outside cornerback and safety positions. Last season, the Bears saw why it was important to have depth at those positions when Kyler Gordon started the year on injured reserve.

Gardner-Johnson's experience in Allen's system proved helpful when the Bears needed a nickel corner or a fill in at safety in certain defensive looks.

Gardner-Johnson is 5-foot-11 and 211 pounds, which is more similar to Lewis even if Lewis weighs less. If anything, it might mean Lewis' play speed is muc

What matters most is the versatility. That's a hallmark of Allen's defense, and something the Bears have targeted in their secondary. Lewis brings that, and earned raves from the coaching staff when it mattered most.

"With the injuries, all of a sudden he's starting at safety, as opposed to just: Cam, be ready to go as the backup safety, and also the backup nickel, starting dime, and then four core special teams player," Former Bills head coach Sean McDermott said in December 2024. "He gets pushed into the starting role with safety the last two weeks, and I think he's done a real nice job."

Those words sound very similar to why Allen targets versatile players.

"Anytime you can have guys that have versatility that can play multiple positions, it gives us the flexibility to do a lot of different things," Allen said on July 30 last year. "When you go into a game and you have 48 guys dressed on game day, guys that can play multiple spots – you have an injury or two, and then now all of a sudden you have guys that can play multiple spots. It allows you to put your best 11 on the field."

The other side:

The Bears will most likely sign or draft players to compete for Wright's opening at outside corner.

There are two cornerbacks on the Bears' roster who have question marks.

One is Terrel Smith, a player with three years of NFL experience. However, he's recovering from a torn patellar tendon he suffered in the preseason. That's the same injury Ozzy Trapilo is recovering from, and the Bears don't expect Trapilo to be ready for an NFL game until November 2026 at the earliest. It remains to be seen if Smith can recover enough to participate at the start of training camp or OTAs.

The other is Zah Frazier, who the Bears drafted out of UTSA in the 2025 NFL Draft. He stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 189 pounds. He missed his entire rookie season with a personal issue the Bears didn't disclose, but he'll be back for an entire offseason to get up to speed.

"I had a good conversation with him. He'll be back going into this offseason like everybody else," Bears general manager Ryan Poles said. "He feels like he's in a really good place to develop and move forward. Definitely a setback."

However, the Bears know it's a long road for Frazier to actually be in a position to compete for playing time. All of the players that will compete for the No. 3 and No. 4 corner positions might not be on the roster yet – it's fair to expect that to be on the Bears' to-do list come draft weekend – but the Bears will give Frazier a chance to earn a roster spot after missing so much in his rookie season.

"He's got a mountain to climb just for missing so much ball he needed to play," Poles said. "That'll be up to him to be able to get himself in the right position to compete for a roster spot."