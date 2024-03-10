Chicago Bears sign former All-Pro safety to 2-year deal | Reports

NFL All-Pro safety Kevin Byard visited the Chicago Bears on Saturday, and on Sunday he picked Chicago as his new home.

Byard is signing a two-year deal with the Bears, according to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson.

Byard spent last season with the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles. He began the year in Tennessee before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a draft pick.

In the 2023 season, Byard recorded 122 total tackles, one interception, three pass deflections and a fumble recovery. In his career, Byard has recorded 28 total interceptions.

Byard is a two-time Pro Bowler and a two-time NFL All-Pro player. In 2017 and 2021, Byard earned first-team All-Pro honors.

The Bears had a major need at safety after releasing former All-Pro Eddie Jackson in February.

Now, Byard will pair with third-year safety Jaquan Brisker in the defensive backfield.