Chicago Bears sign a veteran WR and DB to one-year deals

The Chicago Bears have signed two veteran players, Miles Boykin and Shaun Wade, to one-year contracts.

The team announced the transactions on Thursday afternoon.

Bears sign Miles Boykin

Boykin returns home by signing with the Bears, where he was a Tinley Park native.

In the NFL, Boykin played in 73 career games played with 25 starts in stints with the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. Most recently, he spent portions of last season on the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks' practice squads.

Across his career, Boykin has caught 38 passes for 498 yards and seven touchdowns. He's also been active on special teams, totaling 17 special teams tackles.

Boykin was a third-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens after playing college football at Notre Dame, helping the Irish to their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff.

Featured article

Bears add Shaun Wade

Wade comes to the Bears after spending the 2024 season on the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad.

An Ohio State product, Wade has appeared in 20 career games with six career starts. All of his appearances came with the New England Patriots.

Wade was a fifth-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens after a stellar college career with Ohio State where he was a consensus All-American in 2020 and received Big Ten Conference Defensive Back of the Year honors.