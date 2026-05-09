Bears sign WR Scotty Miller after his tryout performance at rookie minicamp

The Chicago Bears had wide receiver Scotty Miller in the building for three days.

The eight-year veteran was at Halas Hall as a veteran tryout player during Bears' rookie minicamp this weekend. He made the most of his tryout.

What we know:

The Bears are signing Miller to a contract, ESPN reported on Saturday.

Miller was clearly playing at a different level than the rest of the players on the Bears' rookie minicamp roster. He displayed plenty of intelligence in finding passes and the athleticism to make the catches, too.

The last play of the first day of minicamp practice featured Miller making a one-armed grab while he was falling to the turf on a pass from Maverick McIvor. This was right after Bears coach Ben Johnson called Miller an "intrguing" player.

"There is some shared experiences. Looking forward to seeing him run around and compete a little bit," Johnson said. "From afar, I've been able to see the speed, the quickness and that is certainly very intriguing."

ESPN reported the Lions were also interested in Miller's services. The Bears aren't letting him leave the Halas Hall premises without signing a contract.

The backstory:

Miller is no stranger to Illinois. He's a Barrington native who played high school football at Barrington High School.

But, he's more than just a local kid playing for the hometown team.

Miller burst onto the scene in the NFL with a breakout 2020 season. He caught 33 passes for 501 yards and three touchdowns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won Super Bowl LV with Tampa.

In the playoffs, Miller caught a 39-yard touchdown from Tom Brady at the end of the first half of the NFC Championship game. Tampa won that game 31-26 over Green Bay.

Miller never reclaimed the magic of the 2020 season. However, he'll have another chance to stick in the NFL this offseason with the Bears.

OTAs and mandatory minicamp are next for the Bears. Miller will have more oppprtunities to show he belongs in a Bears' receiver room that is in transition with DJ Moore traded to Buffalo, Olamide Zaccheaus signing in Atlanta and a crop of Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Kalif Raymond, Jahdae Walker and Zavion Thomas looking to solidify their roles.