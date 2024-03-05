Chicago Bears to place franchise tag on CB Jaylon Johnson | Reports

The Chicago Bears have been confident they can lock cornerback Jaylon Johnson up with a long-term contract. On Tuesday, the franchise gave itself more time.

The Bears are reportedly placing their franchise tag on Johnson Tuesday, according to reports from ESPN and NFL Network.

Johnson’s franchise tag number is $19.8 million, which is how much he will make in 2024 should he play under the franchise tag. His four-year rookie contract, which expired after the 2023 season, had an average salary of $1,617,193 per season.

Chicago will still try re-sign him to a long-term deal, and now has until July 15 to work out a long term deal.

Johnson had a career year in 2023, earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and was fairly vocal about his desire to be one of the highest paid cornerbacks in the league after his breakout season.