Chicago Bears land pass rusher, draft pick in trade deadline deal: reports

The Brief The Chicago Bears traded for defensive end Joe Tryon-Soyinka from the Cleveland Browns before the NFL trade deadline. The deal also included a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a sixth-rounder. The move comes as the Bears look to fill a pass-rushing gap after Dayo Odeyingbo’s season-ending injury.



The Chicago Bears made a move to shore up their pass rush Tuesday ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

What we know:

According to multiple reports, they’ve made a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

According to Fox Sports and ESPN, the Bears have acquired Joe Tryon-Soyinka and a 2026 seventh round pick from the Browns.

In exchange, the Bears have sent a 2026 sixth round pick.

Tryon-Soyinka was the No. 32 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bears are in need of a pass rusher after Dayo Odeyingbo tore his Achilles during Sunday’s win over the Bengals.

By the numbers:

Tryon-Soyinka has recorded nine tackles so far in the 2025 season.

He has 15 career sacks across four and a half seasons in the league. His best season came in 2024, when he recorded five sacks for Tampa Bay.

What's next:

The NFL trade deadline goes into effect at 3 p.m. CT. The Bears will host the New York Giants at noon on Sunday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.