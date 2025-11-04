Chicago Bears land pass rusher, draft pick in trade deadline deal: reports
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - The Chicago Bears made a move to shore up their pass rush Tuesday ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
What we know:
According to multiple reports, they’ve made a trade with the Cleveland Browns.
According to Fox Sports and ESPN, the Bears have acquired Joe Tryon-Soyinka and a 2026 seventh round pick from the Browns.
In exchange, the Bears have sent a 2026 sixth round pick.
Tryon-Soyinka was the No. 32 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bears are in need of a pass rusher after Dayo Odeyingbo tore his Achilles during Sunday’s win over the Bengals.
By the numbers:
Tryon-Soyinka has recorded nine tackles so far in the 2025 season.
He has 15 career sacks across four and a half seasons in the league. His best season came in 2024, when he recorded five sacks for Tampa Bay.
What's next:
The NFL trade deadline goes into effect at 3 p.m. CT. The Bears will host the New York Giants at noon on Sunday.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this story came from reports from Fox Sports, ESPN and previous FOX 32 sports coverage.