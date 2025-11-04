Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Bears land pass rusher, draft pick in trade deadline deal: reports

Published  November 4, 2025 12:29pm CST
Bears
FOX 32 Chicago
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 26: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #90 of the Cleveland Browns before a game between the New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns on October 26, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon

The Brief

    • The Chicago Bears traded for defensive end Joe Tryon-Soyinka from the Cleveland Browns before the NFL trade deadline. 
    • The deal also included a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a sixth-rounder. 
    • The move comes as the Bears look to fill a pass-rushing gap after Dayo Odeyingbo’s season-ending injury.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. - The Chicago Bears made a move to shore up their pass rush Tuesday ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

What we know:

According to multiple reports, they’ve made a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

According to Fox Sports and ESPN, the Bears have acquired Joe Tryon-Soyinka and a 2026 seventh round pick from the Browns. 

In exchange, the Bears have sent a 2026 sixth round pick.

Tryon-Soyinka was the No. 32 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bears are in need of a pass rusher after Dayo Odeyingbo tore his Achilles during Sunday’s win over the Bengals.

By the numbers:

Tryon-Soyinka has recorded nine tackles so far in the 2025 season. 

He has 15 career sacks across four and a half seasons in the league. His best season came in 2024, when he recorded five sacks for Tampa Bay. 

What's next:

The NFL trade deadline goes into effect at 3 p.m. CT. The Bears will host the New York Giants at noon on Sunday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

The Source: The information in this story came from reports from Fox Sports, ESPN and previous FOX 32 sports coverage.

