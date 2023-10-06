Chicago Bears trade wide receiver Chase Claypool to Miami Dolphins

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool was traded to the Miami Dolphins, the franchise announced Friday.

The Bears traded Claypool and their 2025 seventh-round pick for the Dolphins' 2025 sixth-round pick, pending a physical.

Claypool joined the Bears in November of 2022 and appeared in 10 games, logging 18 catches for 191 yards (10.6 avg.) and a touchdown.

The news comes a day after the Bears' first win of the season against the Washington Commanders. The Bears are currently 1-4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.