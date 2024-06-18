Chicago Bears training camp beings in mid-July, with rookies reporting on July 16

Dates for Chicago Bears' 2024 training camp are now public.

The Bears are reporting to Halas Hall in mid-July, with first practices starting on July 19 at Halas Hall in Lake Forsest.

Rookies will report on July 16, and veterans will report on July 19.

If the offseason was any indication, attention and eyes will be on the Bears this training camp due to 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, a re-loaded offense and a defense expected to be among the league's best.

Of course, attention will be on the Bears by virtue of the team being selected to participate in NFL Film's Hard Knocks training camp series.

This year's training camp will include a joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals on August 16. The Bears will host the Bengals the next day on August 17 for the team's second preseason game.

The team has nine days off, and training camp is scheduled to conclude on August 29.

Chicago opens its much-anticipated 2024 season on Sept. 8 at home against the Tennessee Titans.