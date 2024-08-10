Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills preseason postgame coverage on FOX 32 Chicago

Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills preseason postgame coverage

By
August 10, 2024
Bears
FOX 32 Chicago

Lou Canellis catches up with Bears RB Velus Jones Jr. after beating the Bills

This week, Velus Jones Jr. got plenty of work at half back. That showed on Saturday as Jones scored a rushing touchdown in the Bears' 33-6 win over the Bills.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills

TV: FOX 32 WFLD

Stream: FOX 32 Chicago's website (in the video player above) and the FOX Local app

Radio: ESPN 1000

National Radio: Westwood One

You can catch the Bears and Bills right here on FOX 32. The game will only be available to stream in the Chicagoland area on the live stream on our website, fox32chicago.com and on the FOX Local live stream. However, viewership on fox32chicago.com and FOX Local will be restricted to the Chicagoland area.

Adam Amin and Jim Miller will be on the call, while FOX 32's Lou Canellis will be on the sidelines. Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

The Bears' plan at halfback

The Bears have a full house at wide receiver. Why are they moving Velus Jones Jr. to running back?

Here's a look at the move:

The latest from Halas Hall

Caleb Williams threw three interceptions at practice on Thursday. But, don't assign all the blame to him. The Bears secondary really is that good.

We break down what happened in our camp report:

Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule

  1. Sun., Sept. 8 Tennessee Titans FOX 12 p.m.
  2. Sun., Sept. 15 at Houston Texans NBC 7:20 p.m.
  3. Sun., Sept. 22 at Indianapolis Colts CBS 12 p.m.
  4. Sun., Sept. 29 Los Angeles Rams FOX 12 p.m.
  5. Sun., Oct. 6 Carolina Panthers FOX 12 p.m.
  6. Sun., Oct. 13 Jacksonville Jaguars^ NFLN 8:30 a.m.
  7. BYE
  8. Sun., Oct. 27 at Washington Commanders CBS 12 p.m.
  9. Sun., Nov. 3 at Arizona Cardinals CBS 3:05 p.m.
  10. Sun., Nov. 10 New England Patriots FOX 12 p.m.
  11. Sun., Nov. 17 Green Bay Packers FOX 12 p.m.
  12. Sun., Nov. 24 Minnesota Vikings FOX 12 p.m.
  13. Thurs., Nov. 28 at Detroit Lions CBS 11:30 a.m.
  14. Sun., Dec. 8 at San Francisco 49ers FOX 3:25 p.m.
  15. Mon., Dec. 16 at Minnesota Vikings ABC/ESPN 7 p.m.
  16. Sun., Dec. 22 Detroit Lions FOX 12 p.m.
  17. Thurs., Dec. 26  Seattle Seahawks  PRIME  7:15 p.m.
  18. TBD at Green Bay Packers TBD