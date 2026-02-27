Chicago man arrested weeks after South Side holdup

The Brief A 21-year-old Chicago man was arrested in connection with a January armed robbery. Police say a 23-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in Roseland. The suspect faces several felony charges and is due in court Friday.



A 21-year-old Chicago man was taken into custody nearly a month after police say he robbed a man at gunpoint on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

Dylan Longstreet was arrested on Wednesday in the 6700 block of South Constance Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood.

Dylan Longstreet | CPD

Police said Longstreet was identified as one of the people involved in a Jan. 31 robbery in the 10000 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood.

In that incident, property was taken at gunpoint from a 23-year-old man.

Longstreet is charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm. He also faces felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon involving a loaded firearm, unlawful vehicular invasion, and possession of a controlled substance.

What's next:

Longstreet is due in court for a detention hearing on Friday.