Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live scores and updates from Week 4

The Chicago Bears have a chance to even their record after a breakout game vs. the Cowboys.

To get to 2-2 on the season, they'll need to beat the Las Vegas Raiders to do it.

Follow along with us here for scoring plays and live updates from the Bears' road game against the Raiders this afternoon.

Bears vs. Raiders: scores and live updates

Bears inactives

As expected, defensive back Kyler Gordon will be inactive for Sunday's game. Second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo will be active for the first time in h

The full list of inactives for today's Bears vs. Raiders game:

CB Kyler Gordon

DT Grady Jarrett

LB TJ Edwards

RT Darnell Wright

TE Colston Loveland

DT Chris Williams

QB Case Keenum (third QB)

Pregame

The Bears will take on the Raiders in the afternoon slot on CBS. Some players are already out warming up.

As ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday, Colston Loveland isn't expected to play vs. Las Vegas. Cornerback Kyler Gordon is questionable, but we don't expect to see him play with the bye week on the other side of today's game.

Why the Bears trust LB Noah Sewell

With TJ Edwards missing his third game of the season on Sunday, the Bears will again turn to the third-year linebacker out of Oregon to fill in at middle linebacker.

That's not an issue for the Bears, though. They've come to trust Sewell as a starter on defense based on the work he's put in during the offseason and the production he's shown through the first three games of the regular season.

Featured article

FOX 32's Bears-Raiders bold predictions