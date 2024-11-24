Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live scores and updates from Week 12

After a week when the Chicago Bears had to pick up the pieces following another heartbreaker, the Bears are back against another division rival.

Welcome to Chicago, the 8-2 Minnesota Vikings.

Follow along here for live scores and updates from Solider Field as the Bears host the Minnesota Vikings for the second of Chicago's three consecutive NFC North games.

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings live updates

Chicago Bears keys to the game

1. Continue the offensive momentum

Thomas Brown's first game as Bears' offensive coordinator was a success. Brown's offense didn't set off fireworks on Lake Shore Drive, but the Bears drove the ball consistently and had a chance to win the game in the final seconds. Keeping that momentum going against a divisional rival with a short week ahead is what the Bears are looking for.

2. Keep Justin Jefferson in check

The Bears might have Jaylon Johnson, but the Vikings have all-world receiver Justin Jefferson. Keeping arguably the best receiver in the NFL in check is what the Bears need to do, and they have a plan to do it by committee and not by having Johnson shadow Jefferson all game.

3. Make Minnesota one-dimensional

The Bears talked about it as a goal for the defense this week: Make Minnesota one-dimensional on offense. That's easier said than done when the Vikings have the likes of Jefferson, Sam Darnold, Jordan Addison and Aaron Jones, but Darnold isn't like the quarterbacks the Bears have faced in recent weeks. He's no dual-threat. Dialing in the pressure there is key.

Remember when…

The Bears upset the Vikings 24-14 in the 2004 season, led by an electric offense with Dante Culpepper and Randy Moss behind a two-interception game by Jerry Azumah on defense and a three-touchdown game by Chad Hutchinson. That game, then-star receiver Randy Moss had four receptions for 31 yards.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

Featured article

Why the Bears are rotating Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith

Featured article

Kevin Byard on another heartbreaker: ‘Go back to work’