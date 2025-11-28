Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live scores and updates from Black Friday

Published  November 28, 2025 12:35pm CST
Bears
It's time for the Chicago Bears to show us what they're really made of.

Traveling to Philadelphia, the Bears have a chance to show they're really contenders with a win against the reigning Super Bowl Champion Eagles.

Follow along with us for live scoring plays and game updates as the Bears play the Eagles on Black Friday in the City of Brotherly Love.

Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles live scores and updates

2nd Quarter - Bears add three more

After driving right down into Eagles' territory again, the Bears settle for a Cairo Santos field goal.

The 30-yard kick is good. The Bears are up by a touchdown.

Bears 10, Eagles 3

2nd Quarter - Eagles tack on three

The Eagles respond with a field goal.

Austin Booker had a nice tackle for loss, and DeVonta Smith could only get one hand on a pass that would have been a first down.

Bears 7, Eagles 3

End of the first quarter | Bears 7, Eagles 0

1st Quarter - TOUCHDOWN, Bears

TOUCHDOWN: The Bears run right down the Eagles' throats and punch it in with a three-yard scamper by D'Andre Swift.

The former Eagle gets on the board.

Bears 7, Eagles 0

1st Quarter - Bears stall

The Bears used an 11-play drive to get into Philly territory, but a fourth-and-one run to Monangai is stuffed. The Eagles won the challenge and the Bears came away empty.

Kickoff

The Bears won the toss and elected to receive. Game on in Philly.

Pregame

The Bears are in Philly, and will put their short-handed defense to the test. The good news is the Bears get two potential Pro Bowlers back on defense.

The Eagles will miss All-Pro left tackle Lane Johnson today, too. He's inactive, Fred Johnson starts in his place.

Bears Inactives

CB Tyrique Stevenson
LB T.J. Edwards
LB Noah Sewell
LB Ruben Hyppolite
DE Dominique Robinson
QB Case Keenum
WR Jahdae Walker

Welcome back, Jaylon and Kyler

The Bears are getting two of their star defensive backs for Friday's game against the Eagles.

