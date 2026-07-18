Chicago Blackhawks announce a multi-year extension for star Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard was open about his desire to stay in Chicago and lead the Chicago Blackhawks.

The two sides made it happen.

The Blackhawks announced Saturday they've agreed to terms on an extension with Bedard that will keep him in Chicago for the next five years.

What we know:

The Blackhawks have reached an agreement with Bedard on a five-year contract extension which carries a $15 million salary cap hit per season.

This rewards the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft after he's been the best player on the Blackhawks' roster since he joined the team.

Bedard's contract will begin in the 2026-27 season and will run through the 2030-31 season.

For reference, Leo Carlsson, the second-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, recently signed a five-year, $90 million offer sheet with the Flyers before the Anaheim Ducks matched that offer. It carries a cap hit of $18 million per season.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when Bedard will be available for the 2026-2027 season.

He recently underwent surgery to repair his left shoulder after suffering an injury during a training session. The team expects him to make a full recovery in approximately four months.

The NHL season will already be undeway by the time Bedard returns to the ice for this next season.

By the numbers:

Bedard, at just 21, has established himself as one of the premier young players in the NHL.

This past season, he posted career highs with 30 goals, 45 assists and 75 points in 69 games with the Blackhawks.

Bedard became the third Blackhawks player to record a 30-goal season at 20 years-old or younger. He joined Jonathan Toews, who had 34 in the 2008-09 season, and Eric Daze, who had 30 goals in the 1995-96 season.

What they're saying:

"Connor has continuously defied our expectations since being drafted, and has quickly established himself as an elite player in the NHL," Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. "He utilizes all aspects of his game to not only be a constant threat, but to make the players around him better every time he steps on the ice. Connor’s strong work ethic and determination to always improve his game has set an extraordinary standard for our young core, and we’re excited for the incredible impact he’ll have in this next chapter of Blackhawks hockey."