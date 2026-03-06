Chicago Blackhawks finished the NHL trade deadline: Here's who they acquired

The NHL trade deadline has passed. The Chicago Blackhawks were sellers, once again.

They traded five players since March 2. In return, they got a smattering of players and picks. Most importantly, they traded two of their most veteran players.

Here's a look at who and what the Blackhawks traded for, and who they traded away to acquire those assets.

Players Traded:

Connor Murphy (with 50 percent of salary retained) Jason Dickinson (with 50 percent of salary retained), Colton Dach, Nick Foligno and Aidan Thompson.

Incoming Players:

EDM 2027 1st (top-12 protected), EDM 2028 2nd, LW Andrew Mangiapane, future considerations from Minnesota and defenseman Derrick Pouliot (AHL and NHL veteran.)

Big picture view:

The Blackhawks sold again, but this time they traded two of their most experienced players. This included Foligno, the team captain.

It's an inflection point for Jeff Blashill, who will need to pick a new team captain.

It was also an inflection point for Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson, who earned goodwill points for doing right by players like Dickinson and Foligno.

Minnesota acquired Foligno ahead of the deadline Friday. The Wild will send some future considerations back in a move that's perceived as the 'Hawks doing its 38-year-old captain a favor. Davidson sent Foligno to the Wild, which now gives him a chance to play with his brother and chase a Stanley Cup.

Davidson also did right by Dickinson and Murphy. Chicago sent them to Edmonton, where they could also chase a Cup with the Oilers. The Blackhawks traded their best defensive center in Dickinson, and it remains to be seen how Blashill approaches lineups now with two of the Blackhawks' best penalty killers now traded away.

This creates room for some of the younger prospects in the Blackhawks' system to try and earn roles in the NHL, while some of the other younger players already in the NHL will get more responsibility.

On top of all this, the Blackhawks now have five first-round picks and seven second-round picks over the next three years.

The other side:

Ilya Mikheyev remains in Chicago.

Mikheyev was rumored as a major trade piece, especially after The Athletic's Scott Powers reported he turned down a multi-year extension with the Blackhawks. Mikheyev will be a free agent this offseason, and the Blackhawks could try and re-sign him.

The Blackhawks are also giving Mangiapane a chance for a fresh start. This season, Mangiapane had 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 52 games for the Oilers before coming to Chicago. Edmonton signed him to a two-year, $7.2 million contract with an AAV of $3.6 million this past offseason.

"First off, he gets an opportunity to have a clean slate here," Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said Thursday, according to NHL.com. "He’s been a good player in this League, he’ll get an opportunity to be a good player here. To sit here and say, 'I know him in and out,' I don’t think you ever do until you really coach somebody, and that’s the same thing I told every guy in the room at the beginning of the year.