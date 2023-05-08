Chicago Blackhawks win 2023 NHL Draft Lottery, get first overall pick

The Chicago Blackhawks won the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery Monday night, meaning they will have the first overall pick in the draft this summer.

The Anaheim Ducks statistically had the best odds of receiving the No. 1 pick with Chicago having the third-best odds of receiving the first overall selection.

The Blackhawks will have 11 total picks in the 2023 NHL Draft, with two in the first round, four in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the seventh, the team said.

This will be the second time in franchise history that the Blackhawks will pick first overall; the first and only other time was in the 2007 NHL Draft when the club selected Patrick Kane first overall.

Connor Bedard, a North Vancouver native, is projected to go first in the draft this year.

The draft is scheduled for June 28 and June 29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.