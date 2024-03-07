Chicago Blackhawks trade Anthony Beauvillier for 2024 NHL Draft pick

The Chicago Blackhawks are stockpiling draft capital ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

The Blackhawks announced Thursday they have traded forward Anthony Beauvillier to the Nasvhille predators for a fifth-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft.

This is the second time Beauvillier has been traded this season for a fifth-round pick.

Originally, Beauvillier was acquired by Chicago from Vancouver on Nov. 28, 2023, in exchange for a 2024 fifth round pick.

During his times a Blackhawk, Beauvillier tallied six points on two goals and four assists in 23 games. In the 2023-2024 season, he has appeared in 45 games and recorded 14 points on four goals and 10 assists.

By recouping a fifth-round selection, the Blackhawks now have nine picks in the 2024 NHL Draft. They have seven picks in the first three rounds.