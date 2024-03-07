Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Blackhawks trade Anthony Beauvillier for 2024 NHL Draft pick

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Blackhawks
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks are stockpiling draft capital ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

The Blackhawks announced Thursday they have traded forward Anthony Beauvillier to the Nasvhille predators for a fifth-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft.

This is the second time Beauvillier has been traded this season for a fifth-round pick.

Originally, Beauvillier was acquired by Chicago from Vancouver on Nov. 28, 2023, in exchange for a 2024 fifth round pick. 

During his times a Blackhawk, Beauvillier tallied six points on two goals and four assists in 23 games. In the 2023-2024 season, he has appeared in 45 games and recorded 14 points on four goals and 10 assists.

By recouping a fifth-round selection, the Blackhawks now have nine picks in the 2024 NHL Draft. They have seven picks in the first three rounds.

