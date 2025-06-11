Chicago Bulls decline New York Knicks' request to interview Billy Donovan | Report

The New York Knicks were seeking to interview the current Chicago Bulls head coach for a vacancy left by a former Bulls head coach.

What we know:

The Knicks requested permission to interview Billy Donovan for their head coach opening, according to Chicago Sports Network's K.C. Johnson.

The Bulls denied the request, Johnson reported. Johnson said the Bulls value the Hall of Famer for his coaching and communication skills, as well as his ability to connect with everyone within the Bulls organization.

Donovan played all 44 of his games in the NBA for the Knicks and is a Long Island, New York, native. In his NBA career, Donovan has coached 800 games and won 438 of those games.

With the Bulls, Donovan holds a 195-205 record. He took the Bulls to the playoffs in the 2021-2022 season, which was the only trip the playoffs under Donovan thus far.

New York is currently aiming to fill a head coach vacancy left by former head coach – and former Bulls head coach – Tom Thibodeau, even after Thibodeau took the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Thibodeau also took the Bulls to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2010, his first of five years coaching in Chicago.

What's next:

This is far from the first denial New York has received. According to multiple reports, the Knicks were denied permission to speak with Atlanta head coach Quin Snyder, Dallas' head coach Jason Kidd, Rockets' head coach Ime Udoka of Houston and Timberwolves' head coach Chris Finch.

It remains to be seen what other avenues the Knicks will pursue in their search for a head coach, including former head coaches like Taylor Jenkins, Michael Malone or Mike Brown, who were all fired mid-season in the 2024-2025 NBA season.