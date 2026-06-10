Chicago Bulls narrow down a group of finalists for head coach vacancy | Report

The Chicago Bulls' search for its next head coach could be entering its final stages.

According to reports, the Bulls have identified a group of finalists to fill their head coach vacancy.

What they're saying:

Multiple reports, including Chicago Sports Networks' KC Johnson and The Stein Line's Marc Stein, have noted the Bulls have identified four finalists for their head coaching job.

Both have reported Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori, Hawks assistant Ryan Schmidt, Trail Blazers interim coach Tiago Splitter and Bulls assistant Wes Unseld Jr. are the four finalists.

Beyond those four, the Bulls were reportedly interested in Miami Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn.

The Bulls were also reportedly considering Spurs assistant coach Sean Sweeney, but Sweeney was hired to be the next head coach of the Orlando Magic.

Dig deeper:

Nori and Splitter have been finalists for other head coaching roles around the NBA. Nori has been a fixture in how he helped the Timberwolves emerge as a contender in the Western Conference.

Nori has interviewed for the Knicks, Lakers, Pistons and Cavaliers head coaching jobs in the past. Those high-profile jobs went to other candidates, but Nori has been on head coaching lists for the past few years.

Splitter was an important reason why the Trail Blazers made the NBA Playoffs this season. After head coach Chauncey Billups was arrested for his alleged involvement in luring unsuspecting players to poker games that were rigged by the mob. Splitter stepped in as the interim head coach.

Schmidt has been an assistant coach for the Hawks since the 2023 season, and helped Atlanta to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and NBA Playoffs this past season.

Unseld came to the Bulls after a stint as the head coach of the Washington Wizards. He spent the last season on the Bulls' staff as an assistant coach and has familiarity with the team and the players.