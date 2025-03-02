Chicago Bulls G Ayo Dosunmu to have season-ending shoulder surgery, team says

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu will undergo shoulder surgery and be out for the rest of the season, the team announced on Sunday.

What we know:

The team said Dosunmu, a Chicago native, had been experiencing left shoulder instability and the decision to have season-ending surgery came after further evaluation.

Dosunmu missed three-straight games last month until playing 23 minutes in Friday’s win against the Toronto Raptors. He had already been ruled out for today's game against the Indiana Pacers.

It was unclear exactly when Dosunmu would have the surgery.

By the numbers:

The University of Illinois alum had been averaging 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 46 games so far this season.