Chicago Bulls land outside of top 10 in 2025 NBA Draft Lottery

In 2008, the Chicago Bulls had a 1.7% chance to land the No. 1 overall pick. They won the lottery and took Derrick Rose.

The Bulls had the same odds on Monday night in the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery.

No dice.

The Bulls landed outside the top 10 in the league lottery, right where the odds projected them to land.

By the numbers:

The Bulls, with a 1.7% percent chance to win the No. 1 overall pick and an 8% chance to land in the top four, earned the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Monday night.

The Utah Jazz, who had the best odds at winning the No. 1 overall pick, had a bout of bad luck and earned the fifth-overall pick in the NBA Draft after a dismal year.

The Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs slotted in right behind the Bulls at No. 13 and No. 14 overall, respectively.

The Dallas Mavericks, with 1.8% odds to win the No. 1 overall pick, won the Draft Lottery and the rights to select Duke star Cooper Flagg.

Big picture view:

The Bulls were hoping to earn the right to select Duke superstar Cooper Flagg, who took the Blue Devils to the 2025 Final Four.

Flagg, who was the presumed No. 1 overall pick before his college career even began, will now most likely be a Maverick.

Now, the Bulls will most likely build a draft board to see who fits their list of needs with the hopes of avoiding another Play-In Tournament Berth.

What's next:

The Bulls can start building their draft board now with the 2025 NBA Combine currently taking place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

2025 NBA Draft Order

1. Dallas Mavericks

2. San Antonio Spurs

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Charlotte Hornets

5. Utah Jazz

6. Washington Wizards

7. New Orleans Pelicans

8. Brooklyn Nets

9. Toronto Ranports

10. Houston Rockets

11. Portland Trailblazers

12. Chicago Bulls

13. Atlanta Hawks

14. San Antonio Spurs