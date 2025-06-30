Chicago Bulls to re-sign point guard Tre Jones to multi-year deal | Reports

The Chicago Bulls have made their first move in NBA free agency.

The NBA's negotiating window opened Monday afternoon, which is affectionately called the "legal tampering period," and the Bulls and free agent guard Tre Jones agreed on a new deal, according to reports.

What we know:

Jones has agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal to return to the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN.

Jones came over to Chicago from San Antonio in the trade that sent Zach LaVine to Sacramento and allowed the Bulls to regain control of their 2025 first-round pick that San Antonio held due to the DeMar DeRozan trade in 2021.

After coming over to Chicago, Jones played well in 18 games, starting nine. He averaged 11.5 points, 1.1 steals and 4.9 assists per game. His re-signing seemed likely once the Bulls traded Lonzo Ball to the Cavaliers, lightening the depth at point guard.

Jones suffered a left-foot sprain that was originally supposed to keep him out for two weeks, but he suffered a setback that kept him off the court for the rest of the season.

What's next:

Jones' re-signing with the Bulls is the first of a few expected dominoes to fall this week.

The Bulls' are expected to reach an extension with fellow point guard and current restricted free agent Josh Giddey.

It remains to be seen if the Bulls trade Nikola Vucevic or another key contributor from last week. The Chicago Sun-Times reported on draft night Coby White and Lonzo Ball were players who could potentially be traded. Since then, Ball was dealt to Cleveland. White would command a much higher return in any potential trade.

That makes it all the more important to retain Jones, who provides a veteran skill set at point guard to tandem with Giddey or off the bench.