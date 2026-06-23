Chicago Bulls reportedly acquire Nic Claxton in 3-team trade: Here's how we graded the trade

The Chicago Bulls started their draft week by being the undercard on the same day as the biggest trade of the NBA offseason.

On Monday night, ESPN reported the Bulls were quietly involved in a three-way trade.

They reportedly acquired a starting center who could shape how the team's 2026 NBA Draft strategy for next to nothing. Here's how we evaluate the trade.

Full trade details

(Deal will become official on July 6)

Brooklyn Nets acquire

Forward Julius Randle

The 28th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft (from Minnesota)

Minnesota Timberwolves acquire

The 33rd pick in the 2026 NBA Draft (from Brooklyn)

Mo Gueye (from the Bulls)

Chicago Bulls acquire

Center Nic Claxton

Big picture view:

The Bulls were always going to be in a re-building mode this offseason. This was the first domino to fall.

Nic Claxton fell into the Bulls' lap after the Nets acquired Julius Randle. ESPN reported the move created a $33.3 million trade exception for the Timberwolves, which Minnesota is expected to use to reportedly extend former Bull Ayo Dosunmu on a contract worth over $100 million.

The Bulls get a player who fits their mold.

Acquiring Claxton fills a need. The Bulls are getting a younger player who has the potential to play into a long-term contract with the team. At just 27, Claxton fits alongside Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, Noa Essengue and the two incoming first-round picks.

Last season, Claxton averaged 11.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor.

It also can't be ignored that Claxton was needed positionally. Outside of Jalen Smith, there wasn't any other player the Bulls have who could play center.

If the Bulls drafted Caleb Wilson on Tuesday night, he'd play at the four. With Nikola Vucevic gone, the Bulls would need someone to fill that role.

Claxton is a low-end starting center. He plays close to the basket, and doesn't

Claxton isn't cheap. He's owed $23.3 million in the 2026-27 season and $21.0 million in the 2027-28 season. But, the Bulls have money to spend. They have the salary cap to fit Claxton into the fold.

It makes sense, too. Claxton spent his entire career in Brooklyn. He overlapped with new Bulls' head coach Tiago Splitter for four years with the Nets. That familiarity can't be ignored.

Acquiring him for Mo Gueye, a player that might not have stuck on the Bulls' roster next year, is basically acquiring Claxton for nothing.

This move does fly under the radar after the Milwaukee Bucks traded Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami, but it was a good move for the Bulls. It won't be the last.

Grade: A+

What's next:

The Bulls have the draft coming up next. They also have free agency to contend with. This move goes a long way into devising a strategy for both.

Graham no longer needs to worry about the center position. He has two players that can play there in Claxton and Smith.

Now, he can worry about finding players to develop for the future of his roster.

That starts with the No. 4 and No. 15 overall picks. Those two will be the future of the team. Graham does need to fill out a roster, and it remains to be seen if he gives someone like Colin Sexton or Anfernee Simons a shot.

The Bulls added to the front court. The back court is in need of shooters outside of Rob Dilingham.

This first year under the Graham-Splitter regime will be a rocky road. But, it could set the team up for success in the long run with more moves to come. It's worth staying tuned to see what other players Graham can bring into the Bulls' fold as he strategically builds the roster from the ground up.