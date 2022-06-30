Chicago Bulls to sign Andre Drummond: report

The Chicago Bulls are beefing up their roster.

According to a report Thursday night, the Bulls will sign free agent center Andre Drummond.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 27: Andre Drummond of Brooklyn Nets warms up before the NBA match between Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn of New York City, United States on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu A Expand

Drummond has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $6.6 million deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The second year on his contact is a "player option," according to the report.

No further details were immediately available.