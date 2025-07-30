Chicago Cubs bolster bullpen, acquire reliever in late-night trade with the Orioles | Reports

The Chicago Cubs are making more moves ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. Their latest came in the dead of night.

The Cubs have acquired veteran reliever Andrew Kittredge from the Baltimore Orioles, according to multiple reports.

There has not been a reported return for Kittredge as of Wednesday evening.

What we know:

In 31 games this season, Kittredge has a 3.45 ERA across 31.1 innings pitched. Across those 31 appearances, Kittredge has also pitched scoreless outings in 24 of those games.

Kittredge signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Orioles in January, and has a $9 million team-option for 2026.

Big picture view:

This is a move that bolsters the bullpen, which was in need of some assistance, as the Cubs' bullpen has struggled since coming back from the All-Star break.

The Cubs acquired Ryan Pressley in a trade with the Houston Astros this offseason, but Pressley has struggled. In six appearances since the end of the All-Star break, Pressley has an 11.12 ERA.

The Cubs also recently designated Chris Flexen for assignment on Tuesday, which was a sign the Cubs were going to make moves to their bullpen.

Kittredge adds a veteran arm who has been pitching extremely well. In the last 15 games for Baltimore, he has a 1.76 ERA.

The Cubs also traded for Michael Soroka on Wednesday evening, bolstering their starting rotation. There might be other moves to follow as the Cubs aim to bolster their pitching staff.

This story will be updated.