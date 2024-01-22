Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg diagnosed with cancer

Baseball Hall of Fame player and Chicago Cubs icon Ryne Sandberg announced difficult news Monday.

Sandberg, in a post on social media, announced he has been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.

"To my Chicago Cubs, National Baseball Hall of Fame, extended Baseball Family, the city of Chicago, and all my loyal fans, I want to share some personal news." Sandberg wrote in a post on Instagram. "Last week, I learned that I have been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer."

Sandberg, one of the most iconic Cubs across two decades, entered the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.

In his post, Sandberg announced he has already begun treatment.

"I have begun treatment, and I am surrounded by my loving wife Margaret, our incredibly supportive family, the best medical care team, and our dear friends," Sandberg wrote. "We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time for me and my family."