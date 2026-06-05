Chicago Cubs officially reinstate a starting pitcher for their ailing roation

Earlier this week, Cubs manager Craig Counsell was hopeful the team would get some reinforcements back for its starting rotation.

That hope paid off on Friday. The Cubs are officially activating Edward Cabrera off the 15-day injured list.

What we know:

The Cubs announced Friday Cabrera was being reinstated off the IL. In a corresponding move, Tyler Ferguson was optioned to Triple-A Iowa. Counsell first said Tuesday Cabrera and Matthew Boyd were inching closer to returning soon.

"We need healthy bodies back and absolutely signs right now, everything is pointing to them returning in the near term," Counsell told reporters on Tuesday.

Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 24 with a blister on his right middle finger. That's a boon for the rotation, but injuries are still looming large.

Boyd is still working his way back from left knee surgery, although it was good news that Counsell is looking forward to his return sooner rather than later. Cade Horton, the team's potential ace for the future, is out for the season after undergoing elbow surgery. Starter Justin Steele is expected to return at some point during the 2026 season. That return is still to be determined after he had a setback recovering from his own elbow injury.

By the numbers:

Getting Cabrera back into the fold adds a starter to a rotation that needs it desperately.

The Cubs have had Colin Rea and Ben Brown filling in for Boyd and Cabrera since the two suffered their injuries. Jameston Taillon and Shota Imanaga are the other usual starters for the Cubs.

Brown has filled in better than the Cubs could have imagined. He's moved from the bullpen to the starting rotation, and has a 1.92 ERA in 17 appearances and five starts. He has a 2-2 record across 51.2 innings pitched.

Cabrera coming back will give the Cubs a dependable stater. He currently has a 3-2 record with a 4.00 ERA in 10 starts so far in the 2026 season.