Chicago Fire tie New England Revolution 2-2

By AP Reporter
Published 
Fire
Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Alvaro Medran and Ignacio Aliseda each scored a goal and the Chicago Fire tied the MLS-leading New England Revolution 2-2 on Saturday night. 

The 21-year-old Aliseda scored his first goal in nearly three months with a side-netter to cap the scoring in the 88th minute and help Chicago (7-16-7) keep its slim playoff chances alive. 

Wilfrid Kaptoum, a 25-year-old who signed with the Revolution last December, scored his first MLS goal in the 47th minute, but Medran redirected a long ball-in by Jhon Espinoza into the net to make it 1-1 in the 49th. 

Gustavo Bou chipped in to give New England (20-4-6) a 2-1 lead in the 76th minute.

