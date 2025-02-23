Chicago Sky acquire Ariel Atkins from Mystics for No. 3 overall pick and more draft capital: Reports

The Chicago Sky are trying to speed up their rebuild.

The Sky have agreed to a trade with the Washington Mystics to acquire two-time WNBA All-Star Ariel Atkins in exchange for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and more draft capital in the future, according to ESPN.

It's a move that signals the Sky are aiming to compete for a playoff spot with a core of Atkins, Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso along side offseason acquisitions Kia Nurse and Courtney Vandersloot.

Atkins was active on both sides of the floor last season, averaging 14.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals in the 2024 season.

ESPN also reported the Sky will send a 2027 first-round pick swap and their 2027 second-round pick to Washington in the trade.

The Sky still have the No. 10 pick in the first round of the 2025 WNBA Draft.