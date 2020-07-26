Chicago Sky beat Las Vegas Aces 88-68 in season opener

Kahleah Copper scored 18 points, Allie Quigley hit a 3-pointer with 14.7 seconds to play, and the Chicago Sky scored the final 11 points to beat the Las Vegas Aces 88-86 in the season opener for both teams.

Angel McCoughtry, who signed with the Aces as a free agent in February after missing all of last season with the Atlanta Dream due to a knee injury, scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

A'ja Wilson had 22 points and 11 rebounds.

