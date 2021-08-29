Chicago Sky beat Seattle Storm 107-75

Candace Parker scored a season-high 25 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 107-75 on Sunday to complete a two-game sweep.

Chicago tied its franchise record with 15 3-pointers and set the club mark for margin of victory at 32.

The Sky have won three in a row, also beating Seattle 73-69 on Thursday night. Seattle has lost three in a row and is 2-5 since returning for the Olympic break.

Parker scored 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting as Chicago erupted for 63 first-half points to take a 22-point lead.

The two-time WNBA MVP, in her first season with the Sky after 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks, also had nine rebounds and two blocks.

