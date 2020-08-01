Chicago Sky beat the Washington Mystics 88-86 with 16 points each from Williams and Parker

Gabby Williams and Cheyenne Parker each scored 16 points, Courtney Vandersloot had a late steal, and the Chicago Sky beat the Washington Mystics 88-86.

Parker was fouled as she made a short jumper but missed the and-1 and the Sky led 88-86 with 5.9 to play.

After the Mystics called a timeout, Vandersloot stole a pass from Emma Meesseman to seal it.

Ariel Atkins scored 24 points and Aerial Powers added 20 for the Mystics (3-1). Myisha Hines-Allen had 13 points, 12 rebounds and three steals.

Washington came into the game the lone undefeated team in the WNBA.

