Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh incensed by lack of free throws for Kamilla Cardoso: 'F***ing joke'

Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh has had enough.

After a 106-101 loss to the Phoenix Mercury, Marsh was asked about how Sky center Kamilla Cardoso was being officiated in the post.

He didn't hold back.

"That was a joke," Marsh said. "It was a f***ing joke."

What they're saying:

Cardoso finished Monday's game with 16 points and 13 rebounds. She had multiple looks in the final minutes, but couldn't finish through the contact.

Marsh wanted a foul. There wasn't one. He made it clear he was through with Cardoso not getting the benefit other post players in the league get.

"How many more games does she need to go without getting a free throw?" Marsh said. "It makes no sense. Zero sense."

The Sky's five-point loss stung. It hung over the players in the postgame press conference. It's obvious a chance to extend their winning streak to three games and keep their postseason hopes alive slipped through their hands.

Marsh doesn't want to place the blame at the official's feet.

"It didn't come down to that. We fouled our asses off today. We could have had more discipline – we put them on the line 40 times," Marsh said.

However, he wants to make it clear

"Not saying the officials made 40 wrong calls or 21 calls, whatever it is. I'm not saying that at all," Marsh said.

By the numbers:

There's some truth to what Marsh is saying.

Cardoso did not shoot a free throw on Monday on 15 field goal attempts. In fact, Cardoso had final stat lines in two of the Sky's last four games where she didn't attempt a free throw.

She's attempted 12 free throws in the last four games. Eleven of those 12 attempts came in the Sky's July 30 win over the Sun.

"She doesn't give much pushback to the officials," Marsh said. "I try to talk as much as I can to officials before it gets out of hand."

Marsh's team had a chance to perhaps stay in the playoff race slip through the cracks. The usually even-keeled Marsh may have been profane Friday night, but he was standing up for his players.

He's had enough.

"It's a joke," Marsh said.