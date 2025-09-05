Chicago Sky hand Angel Reese a first-half suspension for Sunday's game after critical comments

The Chicago Sky interally disciplined star forward Angel Reese for what the team is calling "statements detrimental to the team."

The Sky announced Friday it has suspended Reese for the first half of Saturday's game vs. Las Vegas.

This comes after Reese voiced her frustrations surrounding a second consecutive losing season in the WNBA, with this season having a worse record than the 2024 season.

The backstory:

In an interview with the Chicago Tribune with communication representatives present, Reese was up front about the state of the team.

The Sky, which made moves they believed would help them compete for a playoff spot, will miss the playoffs for a second consecutive season. Reese was candid about the need to attract top-level free agents in what's a pivotal offseason for the WNBA.

"I’m not settling for the same," Reese told the Tribune. "We did this year."

Reese voiced frustrations with how the team didn't have a contingency plan after 36-year-old point guard Courtney Vandersloot, who tore her ACL against the Indiana Fever earlier this year.

"We have to get good players. We have to get great players," Reese told the Tribune. "That’s a non-negotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason."

What they're saying:

On Friday, the team released a statement about the first-half suspension.

"The Chicago Sky values the safety, respect, and well-being of every player. We are committed to accountability so our players can stay focused on playing basketball."

"Because of statements detrimental to the team made by Angel Reese during league-mandated media, she will not play in the first half of the game on September 7 against the Las Vegas Aces. This matter has been handled and resolved internally, and we are moving forward as a team."

Reese addressed her comments after the Sky's win over Connecticut on Wednesday night, saying she had apologized to the team.

"I probably am frustrated with myself right now," she said Wednesday. "I think the language was taken out of context and I really didn't intentionally mean to put down my teammates because they've been through this with me throughout the whole year."

Reese said she has to learn from the situation.

"I just have to be better with my language because I know it's not the message it's the messenger and understanding what I say can be taken any kind of way so I just have to really be better and grow from this," she said.