Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese shatters another WNBA record during game against Seattle

Published  July 7, 2024 6:18pm CDT
Angel Reese, Chennedy Carter and Teresa Weatherspoon talk the Sky's upset win over Seattle

The Sky have two consecutive games against Seattle, one of the toughest places to play in the WNBA. Angel Reese, Chennedy Carter and Teresa Weatherspoon spoke after the Sky's key win Friday evening. (Video courtesy the Chicago Sky).

SEATTLE - A bucket off an offensive rebound did the trick.

With her third-quarter basket against the Seattle Storm, Angel Reese recorded her 13th-straight double-double. That sets a new WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles held by Candace Parker.

Reese already owns the WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles in a single WNBA season. Now, she owns the record outright.

Both records were owned by Parker, the former WNBA star who won a championship with the Sky in 2021 and retired this past spring.

It only took Reese two and a half quarters to get her latest double-double.

Reese has also more than doubled the rookie record for consecutive double-doubles coming into this season. That record was six. Her streak now sits at 13 straight.

In terms of season totals, Reese has passed both Lisa Leslie and Chiney Ogwumike for most double-doubles in a rookie season, according to Marquee Sports.

With her double-double tonight, Reese tied Cindy Brown with the fifth most by a rookie in WNBA history.

The all-time WNBA rookie double-double record is 22 by, set by star Tina Charles in 2010.

