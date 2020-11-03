Judge orders USPS to sweep for delayed ballots in key battleground states
U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan has ordered the United States Postal Service to sweep some of its facilities Tuesday afternoon in search of delayed ballots.
‘That’s why you should vote’: Man reunites with lost cat on Election Day thanks to local voter
The cat had been missing for the past six weeks, before a local voter recognized him from missing flyers put up by his owner on Election Day.
Election 2020 results: First polls close, count begins in race between Trump, Biden
All eyes were on six battleground states in the 2020 presidential election, which were expected to have tight margins and could determine the result.
Election Day 2020: Americans cast final ballots in race between Trump, Biden
Millions of voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, as well as other key races that could potentially shift the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.
Coronavirus hospitalizations surge as COVID-19 pandemic shadows 2020 election
Metrics continue to grow in the wrong direction in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Motorists warned of disruptions across Chicago due to Election Day protests
Several areas in Chicago could see traffic disruptions Tuesday evening as protestors hit the streets on Election Day.
Election Day: Mariachi bands play for voters waiting in line
As voters waited in line to cast their ballots in the 2020 election, mariachi bands in multiple states were keeping spirits high.
Election Day robocalls are voter suppression tactic, officials warn
FBI officials were investigating a series of robocalls across multiple states that purportedly urge people to “stay home and stay safe” on Election Day.
Was my vote counted? A state-by-state guide to tracking your absentee ballot
A guide to tracking your ballot.
Balance of power: Key races will decide if Democrats or Republicans control Senate and House
Control of the U.S. Senate is at stake in the 2020 election on Nov. 3.
Complete Election Results
Illinois is holding its presidential election on Tuesday, November 3. Here's a look at the results.
Melania Trump casts ballot in Florida on Election Day
The first lady voted in Palm Beach County.
What to watch for tonight as election results arrive
Political analyst Thom Serafin explains what the average viewer should be looking for as tonight's voting results come in.
These stores, restaurants are CLOSED on Election Day
On Election Day, business goes on as usual for the most part. But some establishments are shuttering their doors so employees can cast their ballots.
Tax question, Senate, House races on the ballot in Illinois
As the polls opened Tuesday, in a surge driven by the coronavirus pandemic, 3.5 million Illinois residents had already cast their ballots.
Michael Cohen, Trump's former 'fixer,' endorses Biden in Election Day selfie
President Donald Trump’s former attorney has thrown his support behind the president’s political opponent.
California eyes ending cash bail system, rolling back crime reforms
Proposition 25 would substitute risk assessments to decide who should remain in jail while awaiting trial. Separately, Proposition 20 would restore some criminal penalties, including again barring those convicted of certain serious offenses from earlier release.
Battleground states take center stage on Election Day
Professor William Howell from the University of Chicago talks about crucial battleground states that could sway the election.
