Complete Election Results

Illinois is holding its presidential election on Tuesday, November 3. Here's a look at the results.

California eyes ending cash bail system, rolling back crime reforms

Proposition 25 would substitute risk assessments to decide who should remain in jail while awaiting trial. Separately, Proposition 20 would restore some criminal penalties, including again barring those convicted of certain serious offenses from earlier release.