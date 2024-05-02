Illinois lawmakers weigh in on new bill that targets campus protest speech

A new bill passed by the U.S. House this week could bring harsh new restrictions on what protesters can say on campus.

The bill would expand the definition of anti-Semitic language, and it comes in response to college protests around the country.

It would create an expanded definition of antisemitism to include comments about the state of Israel, including language that:

Draws comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of Nazis;

Accuses Jews or Israelis of exaggerating or inventing the holocaust;

And language claiming the existence of the state of Israel is a racist endeavor.

Local congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, who is Jewish, voted against the bill and said it would chill free speech

"This problematic bill would codify the overly broad international holocaust remembrance alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism … Including legitimate criticism of the Israeli government," said Schakowsky.

Local congressman Brad Schneider is a co-sponsor of the bill and says it would not prohibit students from criticizing the Israeli government.

Universities could lose out on federal funding if they fail to enforce these new rules. The bill would have to pass the Senate and get a presidential signature to become law.

Though they disagree, both congressmen said they believe Republicans called the bill for a vote to purposely divide Democrats as the issue of the war in Gaza rages across college campuses.