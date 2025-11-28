Chicago firefighters allegedly held at gunpoint during attempted car theft: officials

The Brief A Chicago alderman claims firefighters were held at gunpoint during an attempted vehicle theft outside a Far Northwest Side firehouse, but police have not confirmed that detail. Police say three men tried to confront suspects who displayed a firearm before fleeing; no injuries were reported and no one is in custody. Chicago Fire Department has not verified the alderman’s account, and additional information is pending.



A Chicago alderman says firefighters were held at gunpoint during an attempted vehicle theft outside a firehouse on the Far Northwest Side.

Chicago police haven't confirmed these details but did say a vehicle theft attempt occurred and the suspects are still on the run.

What we know:

The incident happened at 7:15 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of N. Pulaski Road.

Chicago police said three men tried to confront suspects who were attempting to burglarize a vehicle.

One of the suspects displayed a firearm before the group drove away. No injuries were reported, and no one is in custody.

Ald. Jim Gardiner, 45th Ward, wrote on social media that firefighters at Engine 91/Squad 2/Battalion 7, before starting their 24-hour Thanksgiving shift, were held at gunpoint by suspects attempting to steal a firefighter’s personal vehicle parked outside the firehouse.

Police and the Chicago Fire Department have not confirmed Gardiner’s account.

What's next:

FOX 32 Chicago has reached out to the fire department for further details. We have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.