Chicago firefighters allegedly held at gunpoint during attempted car theft: officials
CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman says firefighters were held at gunpoint during an attempted vehicle theft outside a firehouse on the Far Northwest Side.
Chicago police haven't confirmed these details but did say a vehicle theft attempt occurred and the suspects are still on the run.
What we know:
The incident happened at 7:15 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of N. Pulaski Road.
Chicago police said three men tried to confront suspects who were attempting to burglarize a vehicle.
One of the suspects displayed a firearm before the group drove away. No injuries were reported, and no one is in custody.
Ald. Jim Gardiner, 45th Ward, wrote on social media that firefighters at Engine 91/Squad 2/Battalion 7, before starting their 24-hour Thanksgiving shift, were held at gunpoint by suspects attempting to steal a firefighter’s personal vehicle parked outside the firehouse.
Police and the Chicago Fire Department have not confirmed Gardiner’s account.
What's next:
FOX 32 Chicago has reached out to the fire department for further details. We have not yet heard back.
This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department and Ald. Jim Gardiner.