Chicago State defeats East-West 131-55

Jahsean Corbett's 27 points helped Chicago State defeat East-West 131-55 in a non-conference game on Friday night.

Corbett added 19 rebounds and 11 assists to register a triple-double for the Cougars (10-15, () DI Independent). Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 26 points while shooting 10 for 16 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. AJ Neal was 6 of 10 shooting (5 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 18 points.

Jaha Jackson led the way for the Phantoms with 17 points. Jabriel Johnson added 11 points for East-West. In addition, Donye Grant finished with eight points.

East West University is a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association as an independent.

Chicago State hosts Saint Xavier in its next matchup on Sunday.