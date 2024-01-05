Chicago White Sox agree to 1-year contract with Martín Maldonado

The Chicago White Sox got some help for their young pitching staff on Friday, agreeing to a $4.25 million, one-year contract with veteran catcher Martín Maldonado.

The 37-year-old Maldonado will make $4 million this year, and there is a $4 million club option for 2025 that includes a $250,000 buyout.

Infielder Zach Remillard was designated for assignment to make room for Maldonado on Chicago's roster. Remillard made his big league debut last year, batting .252 with a homer and 18 RBIs in 54 games.

Maldonado spent the last four-plus seasons with Houston, helping the Astros win the World Series in 2022. He is known more for his defense and his game-planning with pitchers, which could be tested with the White Sox likely going with a mostly inexperienced staff this year.

Maldonado made 116 starts at catcher last season, tied for the AL lead, and his 3.91 catcher ERA ranked sixth in the majors. He also caught his third career no-hitter when Framber Valdez accomplished the feat against Cleveland on Aug. 1.

Maldonado won the 2017 AL Gold Glove with the Angels and was a finalist for the award with the Astros in 2021.

At the plate, Maldonado hit .191 last year with 15 homers — matching his career high set in 2022 — and 36 RBIs. He is a .207 hitter for his career with 111 homers and 361 RBIs in 1,119 games.